At soaring rate, Nepalis seeking jobs abroad come home dead
" A tiny young woman crouches just outside the airport, crying softly into her thin shawl. It's cold out, but her sleeping toddler is heavy and warm in her arms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|32 min
|Rockstar
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|6
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|3 hr
|They Hate US and ...
|9
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|3 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|4 hr
|For Israel
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|16 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC