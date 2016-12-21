Assad gains Aleppo, but others likely...

Assad gains Aleppo, but others likely to shape Syriaa s fate

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Syria President Bashar Assad arrive for their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow. With his victory in Aleppo, Assad appears to have survived a nearly six-year war to drive him from power, but he is now more dependent on outside powers than ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 2 min Cookie3079 53
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 12 min George 10
News Palestinians eye Paris summit as Israel to expa... 1 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr happygilmore 121,909
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 2 hr Retribution 33
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr kuda 31
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 2 hr Retribution 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC