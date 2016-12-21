Arab alternative singer finds inspira...

Arab alternative singer finds inspiration in taxi rides

12 hrs ago

In Beirut, that bustling Lebanese capital that continues to live in the shadows of a 15-year year civil war, communities are still segregated, distrustful and divided over many fault lines that only taxi drivers can dare to cross. In the backseat of one of those green or navy old Mercedes-Benz taxis sits singer and songwriter Yasmine Hamdan, listening to the driver's tales from Beirut's diverse neighborhoods, engaging in serious and not so serious political discussions, and taking notes of those amusing statements that transpire in the rickety car.

Chicago, IL

