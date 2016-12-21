Al-Jazeera says Egypt holds producer ...

Al-Jazeera says Egypt holds producer on 'fabricated charges'

Qatar-based satellite news channel Al-Jazeera accused Egypt on Monday of detaining one of its producers on "fabricated charges," its latest newsroom employee to be entangled in their bitter dispute. The broadcaster issued a statement describing the allegations levied by Egypt's Interior Ministry against Mahmoud Hussein as containing "an alarming number of false facts and allegations."

