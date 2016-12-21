After violence abroad, Trump meeting ...

After violence abroad, Trump meeting with security adviser

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to meet with his incoming national security adviser in the aftermath of a rattling day of violence around the world. Trump appeared to jump ahead of investigators in blaming Islamic terrorists for deadly incidents Monday in Turkey and Germany and vowing anew to eradicate their regional and global networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 29 min Rockstar 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 2 hr RustyS 6
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 3 hr They Hate US and ... 9
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 3 hr Dick USA 1
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-... 4 hr For Israel 2
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 16 hr PolakPotrafi 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,793

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC