29 Turkish police officers in court for first coup trial

15 hrs ago

Twenty-nine Turkish former police officers went on trial in Istanbul on Tuesday accused of aiding the failed military coup in July - the first trial over the attempt that led to some 270 deaths. Renegade officers in Turkey's military used tanks, fighter jets and helicopters in their July 15 attempt to unseat the government, attacking the parliament and other key buildings.

Chicago, IL

