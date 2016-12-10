10 things to know Wednesday
A Turkish news agency says Ankara and Moscow are working to ensure that the truce would come into effect at midnight, although there was no immediate confirmation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. "People relate to aspects of my stories and that's nice for me because then I'm not all alone with it," she told The AP in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Ize Found
|71,267
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|47 min
|PolakPotrafi
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|57 min
|The Real Donald T...
|118
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Moanz8838
|121,910
|Palestinians eye Paris summit as Israel to expa...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|6
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|1 hr
|fubar
|13
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|116
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC