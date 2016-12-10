10 Things to Know for Today

10 Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Westport News

Karak Castle is seen in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 28 min Rockstar 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 2 hr RustyS 6
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 3 hr They Hate US and ... 9
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 3 hr Dick USA 1
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-... 4 hr For Israel 2
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 16 hr PolakPotrafi 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,372 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC