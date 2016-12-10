10 Things to Know for Today
Karak Castle is seen in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|28 min
|Rockstar
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|6
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|3 hr
|They Hate US and ...
|9
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|3 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|4 hr
|For Israel
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|16 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC