Fiji PM says door still open for Trump on climate change

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Monday that while the United States had abandoned its leadership on climate change, the door remained open to U.S. President Donald Trump, given the commitment by other Americans to climate action. Bainimarama, who is also president of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change , made the remarks when he opened the Climate Action Pacific Partnership meeting.

Chicago, IL

