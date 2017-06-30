Zika attacks throughout pregnancy, CDC report finds

More than 120 children were born with Zika-related birth defects in the US territories during the 15 months since Zika became a public health concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday -- about 5% of all babies born to women there with confirmed cases of the virus. Even worse, the data show that birth defects can occur if a woman is infected in any stage of pregnancy.

