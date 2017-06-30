Zika attacks throughout pregnancy, CD...

Zika attacks throughout pregnancy, CDC report finds

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KION 46

More than 120 children were born with Zika-related birth defects in the US territories during the 15 months since Zika became a public health concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday -- about 5% of all babies born to women there with confirmed cases of the virus. Even worse, the data show that birth defects can occur if a woman is infected in any stage of pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC