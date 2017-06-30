RAMSI hailed a success for regional partnership

Honiara, Solomon Islands: The Pacific Islands Forum's Enhanced Consultative Mechanism on the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands held its final meeting yesterday in Honiara with the operation being hailed an exemplary story of regional partnership and a perfect illustration of what can be done when applying Pacific solutions to Pacific problems. The Chair of the ECM, the Chief of Police of the Federated States of Micronesia, Mr Johnny Santos said "As RAMSI draws to an end, this final meeting covered the remaining operational and policy issues of RAMSI work in the Solomon Islands and closes the loop on this important regional mission."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.