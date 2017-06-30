RAMSI hailed a success for regional p...

RAMSI hailed a success for regional partnership

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Scoop

Honiara, Solomon Islands: The Pacific Islands Forum's Enhanced Consultative Mechanism on the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands held its final meeting yesterday in Honiara with the operation being hailed an exemplary story of regional partnership and a perfect illustration of what can be done when applying Pacific solutions to Pacific problems. The Chair of the ECM, the Chief of Police of the Federated States of Micronesia, Mr Johnny Santos said "As RAMSI draws to an end, this final meeting covered the remaining operational and policy issues of RAMSI work in the Solomon Islands and closes the loop on this important regional mission."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,983 • Total comments across all topics: 282,341,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC