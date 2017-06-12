Paris Agreement the best platform of unity: Forum

Update: 4:48PM THE Paris Agreement offered the best global platform of unity among nations to address the causes of climate change Pacific Islands Forum Chair and the President of the Federated States of Micronesia Peter Christian stressed this in a statement by the Forum reaffirming its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The statement by the Forum comes in the wake of the United States of America's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.