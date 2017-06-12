Paris Agreement the best platform of unity: Forum
Update: 4:48PM THE Paris Agreement offered the best global platform of unity among nations to address the causes of climate change Pacific Islands Forum Chair and the President of the Federated States of Micronesia Peter Christian stressed this in a statement by the Forum reaffirming its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The statement by the Forum comes in the wake of the United States of America's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC