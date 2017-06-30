Evaluation of 5 Commercially Availabl...

Evaluation of 5 Commercially Available Zika Virus Immunoassays

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

We compared the sensitivity and specificity of 5 commercially available Zika virus serologic assays to the recommended protocol of Zika virus IgM-capture ELISA and plaque-reduction neutralization tests. Most commercial immunoassays showed low sensitivity, which can be increased.

