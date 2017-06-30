CDC Reveals Sharper Numbers Of Zika Birth Defects From U.S. Territories
Michelle Flandez at home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, in 2016 with her infant son Inti Perez. The baby was born with microcephaly linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC