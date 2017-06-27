CDC analysis of data from US territories finds serious birth defects...

In the U.S. territories, 5 percent of women who had confirmed Zika virus infection during pregnancy had a baby or fetus with Zika virus-associated birth defects, according to a report published today in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report . Among the women with confirmed Zika infection during the first trimester, 8 percent or nearly 1 in 12 had a baby or fetus with Zika virus-associated birth defects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.