What's Taking So Long For Trump To Name U.S. Ambassadors?

Less than two weeks before a potentially tense and diplomatically delicate meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, President Trump has apparently settled on nominating Callista Gingrich, the wife of Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker, as the United States ambassador to the Holy See, according to two people close to the president. The White House did not respond to a request for comment, and the announcement is pending approval from the Office of Government Ethics, according to CNN , which first reported the news on Sunday.

