USAID opens Climate Ready office

Update: 5:54PM PACIFIC island governments will soon be able to access United States help in the area of Climate Change. This follows the opening of the new USAID Ready project office in Suva today, officiated by US Ambassador Judith Cefkin and the Fiji Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayedh Khaiyum.

