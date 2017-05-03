Micronesian leaders commit to strengt...

Micronesian leaders commit to strengthen cooperation

Tuesday May 2 Read more: KUAM News

The 22nd Micronesian Islands Forum came to a close Tuesday with the signing of a joint communiqu by leaders from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and states from the Federated States of Micronesia.

Chicago, IL

