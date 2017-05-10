Media competition for COP23

Update: 2:21PM TEN Pacific journalists will be able to travel for free to and receive training at the 23rd Session of the Conference of the Parties which will take place in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17. The competition is open to journalists from Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga who are "operating in the area of print journalism including online, radio and TV and should be representing a recognised media organisation".

