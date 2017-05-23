Island pride on display at Guam Micronesia Island Fair
Remember what it felt like during the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture? And then when it was over you kind of felt empty? Don't worry, because for the next several days you can celebrate the love of culture during the 29th Annual Guam Micronesia Island Fair . "Ladies and gentlemen, as lieutenant governor of Guam, I hereby pronounce the Guam Micronesia Island Fair open!" proudly announced Ray Tenorio.
