Hope resident Paul Marshall will share many compelling stories from his book "Maine Boy Goes to War" Thursday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Marshall grew up in the woods of northern Maine, under the shadow of Mount Katahdin. Though he lived in poverty, he had an idyllic childhood in a one-room tarpaper shack with his parents and six siblings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.