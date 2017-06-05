Hope resident Paul Marshall will shar...

Hope resident Paul Marshall will share many compelling stories from...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Herald Gazette

Hope resident Paul Marshall will share many compelling stories from his book "Maine Boy Goes to War" Thursday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Marshall grew up in the woods of northern Maine, under the shadow of Mount Katahdin. Though he lived in poverty, he had an idyllic childhood in a one-room tarpaper shack with his parents and six siblings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC