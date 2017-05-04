Hill celebrates 2017 Asian American P...

Hill celebrates 2017 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Hilltop Times

The month of May was selected as a way to commemorate arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the U.S. on May 7, 1843. May also marks the anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, which was completed in May 1869 largely using with the labor of Chinese immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hilltop Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC