US should rethink costly migrant aid in the West Pacific

Tuesday Apr 25

The Compact of Free Association provides special privileges and benefits to the people of Micronesia in exchange for access by the United States military to the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia. The deal includes the U.S. sending about $230 million in foreign aid every year to help the approximately 200,000 people of the Western Pacific region.

