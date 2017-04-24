PICs not well versed on SDGs

PICs not well versed on SDGs

19 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 12:14PM MOST Pacific Island countries are aware of the United Nations plan of action for people, planet and prosperity but aren't well versed with how the efforts under the plan is being monitored or reported. Commonly referred to as Agenda 2030, the plan is meant to be achieved through the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which has 169 targets.

Chicago, IL

