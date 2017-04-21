Pacific Islands conclude long trade negotiation

Trade Ministers from fourteen Pacific Islands Forum Countries on 20 April concluded their negotiation on the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus Plus Chief Trade Adviser in Vanuatu stated that Negotiating Parties are currently preparing the text for legal release, and plan to sign the agreement at a ceremony in Tonga on 16 June 2017. plus on 20 April were Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Fiji Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palay, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.