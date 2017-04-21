Pacific Islands conclude long trade n...

Pacific Islands conclude long trade negotiation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Trade Ministers from fourteen Pacific Islands Forum Countries on 20 April concluded their negotiation on the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus Plus Chief Trade Adviser in Vanuatu stated that Negotiating Parties are currently preparing the text for legal release, and plan to sign the agreement at a ceremony in Tonga on 16 June 2017. plus on 20 April were Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Fiji Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palay, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC