ARRL 2016 International Humanitarian Award Winners Honored
The recipients of the 2016 ARRL International Humanitarian Award - Richard Darling, AH7G, and Barbara Darling, NH7FY - have been honored in Hawaii. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim designated the month of April as "Roger and Barbara Darling Month" and personally presented a certificate to the couple at a recent gathering in Hilo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC