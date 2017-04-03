Tourism could be Tonga's biggest industry
Tourism could be Tonga's biggest industry of the future, according to a World Bank Pacific Possible study that was released early this month. Tourism is Tonga's largest single source of foreign earning, "about five times as that of Agriculture and Fisheries combined."
