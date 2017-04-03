Tourism could be Tonga's biggest indu...

Tourism could be Tonga's biggest industry

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tourism could be Tonga's biggest industry of the future, according to a World Bank Pacific Possible study that was released early this month. Tourism is Tonga's largest single source of foreign earning, "about five times as that of Agriculture and Fisheries combined."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC