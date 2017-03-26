The Anti-Vaxxer Illness Plaguing Elem...

The Anti-Vaxxer Illness Plaguing Elementary Schools

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

The emergence of the Zika virus and the health crisis it has ignited has frightened American citizens traveling abroad-and for good reason. Zika virus can cause birth defects to babies infected in utero, including potentially lifelong damage to the nervous system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan '17 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC