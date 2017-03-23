Resources mobility, funding crucial for SDGs delivery
Economic adviser Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Dr Raymond Prasad stressed this in his opinion piece on the role of Regionalism in Financing Development in the Pacific. He said to deliver on the SDGs effectively would require vast mobilisation of resources with associated funding, organisation and allocation, and the strengthening and building of genuine partnerships and institutional capacities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
