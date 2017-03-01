Chikungunya virus disease outbreak in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia
Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne alphavirus which causes an acute febrile illness associated with polyarthralgia. Beginning in August 2013, clinicians from the Yap State Department of Health in the Federated States of Micronesia identified an unusual cluster of illness which was subsequently confirmed to be chikungunya virus disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
|Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08)
|Dec '14
|recpect
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC