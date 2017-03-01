Chikungunya virus disease outbreak in...

Chikungunya virus disease outbreak in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia

Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne alphavirus which causes an acute febrile illness associated with polyarthralgia. Beginning in August 2013, clinicians from the Yap State Department of Health in the Federated States of Micronesia identified an unusual cluster of illness which was subsequently confirmed to be chikungunya virus disease.

