CDC Estimates 20-Fold Increase in Certain Birth Defects in Pregnancies With Possible Zika Infection
The proportion of Zika-affected pregnancies with birth defects is approximately 20-fold higher compared with the proportion of pregnancies seen in 2013-2014, which is before Zika was introduced into the Americas, according to an article published today in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The types of birth defects - including brain abnormalities and/or microcephaly, neural tube defects and other early brain malformations, eye defects, and other central nervous system problems - were seen in about 3 of every 1,000 births in 2013-2014.
