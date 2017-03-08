See how banana trees are recycled into vegan leather wallets in Micronesia
Forget plastic and leather, your next wallet could be made from a more ethical and eco-friendly alternative-banana fiber. Kosrae, Micronesia-based startup Green Banana Paper tapped into banana tree waste, upcycling the unlikely material into stylish and sturdy vegan leather wallets.
