Persistence of Zika Virus in Breast M...

Persistence of Zika Virus in Breast Milk after Infection in Late Stage of Pregnancy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Virus was detected 33 days after onset of signs and symptoms and 9 days after delivery. No abnormalities were found during fetal assessment or after birth of the infant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC