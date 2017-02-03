Japan-Pacific partnership continues to strengthen
Japan continues to strengthen its partnership with Pacific island countries commiting to more regional development in the Pacific at the 3rd Ministerial Interim Meeting between 16 Pacific Islands Forum that "the meeting was an opportunity for renewed commitments by the Government of Japan and Forum Members, to their cooperative relationship". We agreed that the goal to achieve self-sufficient and sustainable development will include further efforts to address environmental challenges including climate change and deeper engagement to facilitate more robust trade and investment relations in the region," he said.
