ARRL Board of Directors Names Award Recipients
Richard Darling, AH6G, and Barbara Darling, NH7FY, are the recipients of the 2016 International Humanitarian Award. The Board cited the couple's support of past International Humanitarian Award winner John Bush, KH6DLK/V63JB, and their "significant material support" to his efforts in the Federated States of Micronesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
|Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08)
|Dec '14
|recpect
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC