A plebiscite for the immediate decolonization of Puerto Rico
On Nov. 6, 2012, the Government of Puerto Rico held a two-part plebiscite in which 54 percent of the voters rejected continuing under the present territorial colonial status known as The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Voters were given the option of selecting among one of the three allegedly constitutionally viable non-territorial options and 61 percent voted in favor of Statehood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
|Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08)
|Dec '14
|recpect
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC