The End of Israel

The End of Israel

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: OpEdNews

John Kerry's speech of December 28th, 2016 is an eye-opening indictment of Israel. Though prolix and padded with platitudes, its meat is a long overdue j'accuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC