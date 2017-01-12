Pacific voice in Japan development talks
Update: 8:05PM THE Third Ministerial Interim Meeting of the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting process attended by 16 Forum members will be held tomorrow, January 17, in Tokyo, Japan. The meeting, hosted by the Government of Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida, will review the outcomes and implementation progress of PALM 7 in 2015, and begin discussions on PALM 8 in 2018.
