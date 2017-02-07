Greenpeace intercepts worlda s biggest seismic oil ship

Friday, 13 January 2017: Greenpeace crew have made contact with the world's biggest seismic oil ship after travelling 50 nautical miles on two rigid-hulled inflatables off the coast of Wairarapa. The boat crews, consisting of members from Greenpeace and local iwi, located the 125-metre seismic ship, Amazon Warrior, searching for oil off the East Coast of New Zealand on behalf of oil giants Statoil and Chevron.

