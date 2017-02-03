Chittick moving to Micronesia... forever

Chittick moving to Micronesia... forever

Tuesday Jan 31

Chittick, an HIV/AIDS education advocate and former Fitchburg resident, said the finality of his move is a symbol of his dedication to his goal: creating a school that can both prepare Micronesian teenagers for a life outside their country while preserving the traditional culture. On Tuesday, Chittick is starting the journey from his current home in Norfolk, Virginia to the island nation in the Western Pacific where he spent two years in his 20s filming the traditions of the Micronesian people, many who still live without electricity.

