Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments

Huawei Marine , the submarine division of Chinese telecoms equipment manufacturer Huawei , has been contracted by the Solomon Islands government to install a fibre-optic cable linking Sydney to Honiara , Radio New Zealand writes. Solomon Island's finance minister Snyder Rini said an agreement will be signed this month, and work will begin in February, with a ready for service date currently set at the middle of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.