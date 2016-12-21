US and Pacific Island nations extend ...

US and Pacific Island nations extend SPTT agreement

Sunday Dec 4 Read more: Fiji Times

THE US and several Pacific Island nations have formalised an agreement that will see the extension of the 27-year-old South Pacific Tuna Treaty for a further six years. The treaty first came into force in 1988 between the US and 16 Pacific Island nations and has been under negotiation since 2009 after long standing disagreements between associated parties.

