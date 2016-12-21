UN Calls On Israel To Leave Golan, Is...

UN Calls On Israel To Leave Golan, Israel Prepares Fight At UNSC

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WorthyNews

The UN General Assembly adopted six resolutions on the situation of the Palestinians on Wednesday, including a demand for Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights. The resolution calls for peace talks between Syria and Israel and Lebanon and Israel to be restarted immediately, calls for the Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights, and determines that Israel being in the Golan Heights and Israel's de-facto annexation of the Golan Heights represents a key stumbling block to regional peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WorthyNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,063

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC