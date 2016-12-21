UN Calls On Israel To Leave Golan, Israel Prepares Fight At UNSC

The UN General Assembly adopted six resolutions on the situation of the Palestinians on Wednesday, including a demand for Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights. The resolution calls for peace talks between Syria and Israel and Lebanon and Israel to be restarted immediately, calls for the Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights, and determines that Israel being in the Golan Heights and Israel's de-facto annexation of the Golan Heights represents a key stumbling block to regional peace.

