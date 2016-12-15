Tiyan High hosting symposium on positivity, leadership
Tiyan High School is inviting all students and parents to attend a symposium geared toward student success happening this weekend. Guest speakers including Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio, Acting Superintendent Joe Sanchez, Federated States of Micronesia consul general Robert Ruecho, and more.
