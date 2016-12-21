Take flight with Operation Christmas ...

Take flight with Operation Christmas Drop

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: KUAM News

Rain or shine, the US Air Force is out in full force this week for Operation Christmas Drop. KUAM News caught a ride aboard C-130 Flight Santa 62, which delivered gifts to islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,064

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC