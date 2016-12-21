Operation Christmas Drop delivers to ...

Operation Christmas Drop delivers to the Pacific

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Hawkesbury Gazette

The Royal Australian Air Force has returned to Operation Christmas Drop, joining counterparts from the United States and Japan for the world's longest-running airdrop operation. Conducted from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam this week, C-130 Hercules transport crews from all three countries will fly thousands of kilometres to airdrop up to 100 loads by parachute to remote island communities in the west Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawkesbury Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC