Island resort can wait

Wednesday Dec 14

Here today: Although Nicolas Saravanja owns an island resort he is concentrating on his financial planning career. Picture: Adam McLean Nicolas Saravanja may have won a Pacific island resort in a raffle earlier this year but he wasn't going to miss his date to graduate from a commerce degree - with his proud family watching on.

