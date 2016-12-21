Island resort can wait
Here today: Although Nicolas Saravanja owns an island resort he is concentrating on his financial planning career. Picture: Adam McLean Nicolas Saravanja may have won a Pacific island resort in a raffle earlier this year but he wasn't going to miss his date to graduate from a commerce degree - with his proud family watching on.
