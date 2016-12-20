Green Climate Fund grants to assist P...

Green Climate Fund grants to assist Pacific Islands countries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Mulit-million grants for three new projects have been approved by the Green Climate Fund for Pacific Islands, including Tonga, to assist with the impact of climate change. $22 million is for a multi-country renewable energy program with the Asian Development Bank, with a focus on Cook Islands, while support for the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga was also approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11) Sep '16 SamaraChill 558
News Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13) Sep '15 Into The Night 31
News Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15) Apr '15 things worse sinc... 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
News Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07) Jan '15 BANBANG-Arizona 718
News Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08) Dec '14 recpect 230
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC