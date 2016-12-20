Green Climate Fund grants to assist Pacific Islands countries
Mulit-million grants for three new projects have been approved by the Green Climate Fund for Pacific Islands, including Tonga, to assist with the impact of climate change. $22 million is for a multi-country renewable energy program with the Asian Development Bank, with a focus on Cook Islands, while support for the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga was also approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
