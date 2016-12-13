FSM citizen indicted for illegal entr...

FSM citizen indicted for illegal entry into Guam

A federal grand jury has indicted a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia believed to have illegally entered the island. Kisano Opisbo was, according to court documents, denied entry in 2002, but discovered on Guam last month.

