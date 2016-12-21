Big quake in Pacific prompts tsunami warnings in islands
The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude-7.7 earthquake has struck near the Pacific's Solomon Islands, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to warn that tsunami waves were possible in several South Pacific islands. The quake was centered about 200 kilometers southeast of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micronesian in Hawaii (Aug '11)
|Sep '16
|SamaraChill
|558
|Islands fight to stay above water amid climate ... (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|Into The Night
|31
|Typhoon Barrels Toward Philippines After Damagi... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|things worse sinc...
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Micronesians In America - "How Come? Mushroom F... (Aug '07)
|Jan '15
|BANBANG-Arizona
|718
|Chuukese woman lured to Guam for a better life,... (Feb '08)
|Dec '14
|recpect
|230
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC