Big quake in Pacific prompts tsunami warnings in islands

Thursday Dec 8

The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude-7.7 earthquake has struck near the Pacific's Solomon Islands, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to warn that tsunami waves were possible in several South Pacific islands. The quake was centered about 200 kilometers southeast of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

Chicago, IL

